icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Aug, 2023 04:18
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian military thwarts mass drone strike on Crimea

Ukrainian forces targeted the peninsula with 13 drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian military thwarts mass drone strike on Crimea
©  Telegram

The Russian military has prevented an attempted “terrorist attack” on critical infrastructure in the Crimean Peninsula, according to the Defense Ministry, which claimed over a dozen of drones had been shot down or suppressed electronically overnight.

Air defense systems engaged and destroyed ten plane-type UAVs while “three more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare,” the military said in a brief statement on Friday morning.

The botched attack caused no casualties or damage, according to the military.

In a separate attack on Friday, Ukrainian forces attempted to strike the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar region using naval drones.

Russian port city targeted by naval drones – MOD READ MORE: Russian port city targeted by naval drones – MOD

In recent months, Kiev has intensified drone attacks on the Crimea Peninsula, including Sevastopol, which serves as a key base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Last month, the Defense Ministry said it had intercepted a mass drone strike on critical infrastructure on the peninsula involving nearly 30 UAVs. 

It also came after a Ukrainian maritime drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, which damaged one section of the roadway and claimed the lives of a married Russian couple, and injured their teenage daughter. 

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that Kiev’s attacks on civilian infrastructure are meant to distract from its faltering offensive, which has been going on for almost two months but has failed to gain any ground.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Social media dominance: At what cost
0:00
25:21
CrossTalk: Winners & losers
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies