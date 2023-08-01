icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2023
Russian Navy rebuffs Ukrainian drone attack – MOD

An attempted raid in the black sea failed and the targeted ships continued their operations, the Defense Ministry has said
Vasily Bykov patrol vessel. ©  Sputnik

Ukrainian seaborne drones have attempted to attack two Russian vessels tasked with monitoring navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, around 340 kilometers from Sevastopol, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Tonight, the armed forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack patrol vessels Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov of the Black Sea Fleet with three unmanned boats,” the military said in a brief statement.

The ministry said that all of the maritime drones were destroyed by the Russian Navy, with both ships continuing operations in the area.

The Sergey Kotov already came under a Ukrainian drone attack in the same area last week, according to the Defense Ministry, which added that the vessel destroyed both sea drones involved in the raid at a distance of 1,000 and 800 meters.

In recent months, Kiev has intensified drone attacks on the Crimea Peninsula, including Sevastopol, which serves as a key base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Last month, the Defense Ministry said it had intercepted a mass drone strike on critical infrastructure on the peninsula involving nearly 30 UAVs. 

It also came after a Ukrainian maritime drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, which damaged one section of the roadway and claimed the lives of a married Russian couple, and injured their teenage daughter. Moscow described the raid as a terrorist attack and responded by intensifying strikes on Ukrainian military facilities.

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that Kiev’s attacks on civilian infrastructure are meant to distract from its faltering offensive, which has been going on for almost two months but has failed to gain any ground.

