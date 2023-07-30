icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jul, 2023 22:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine to start talks with US on ‘security guarantees’ – Kiev

The security arrangements will be in place until the country joins NATO, presidential aide Andrey Ermak has said
Ukraine to start talks with US on ‘security guarantees’ – Kiev
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Presidential Administration chief Andrey Yermak ©  Sputnik

Kiev and Washington will enter into talks on US security guarantees for Ukraine in early August, an aide to President Vladimir Zelensky, Andrey Ermak, told journalists on Sunday. The negotiations are expected to start as early as next week, he added. 

Ermak described the security arrangements as a temporary measure until Ukraine joins NATO, which he called “the most reliable security guarantee.” According to the presidential aide, the set of measures, which will be listed in a future bilateral agreement between Kiev and Washington, will involve military and financial assistance for Ukraine, as well as “sanctions and punishment for the aggressor.”

The arrangements will include “clearly defined forms and mechanisms of support,” Ermak said, adding that Kiev expects the guarantees to ensure Ukraine’s “ability to win” the conflict with Moscow and contain what he called “Russian aggression” in the future. 

West can’t agree on training Ukrainian F-16 pilots – Politico
Read more
West can’t agree on training Ukrainian F-16 pilots – Politico

He also said that agreements with the US and other Western nations, which are supposed to follow Washington’s example, will be based on the joint declaration issued by Ukraine and the G7 nations in Vilnius in mid-July. Ermak claimed that more than a dozen other nations had already joined this declaration, did not name any of them. 

Ukrainian media reported that the deal reached by Ukraine and the G7 nations does not involve any specific support mechanisms, but only “framework” agreements. 

The text of the July declaration states that the G7 nations “will each work with Ukraine to establish specific, long-term bilateral security commitments and arrangements,” including security assistance with “modern military equipment,” support for Ukraine’s defense industry, training for Ukrainian troops, as well as information exchange and cyber defense aid. 

Neutral status for Ukraine ‘fundamental’ to Russia – Putin
Read more
Neutral status for Ukraine ‘fundamental’ to Russia – Putin

Under the deal, Kiev is expected to "contribute positively to the security of partners" and continue the reforms demanded by its Western backers. 

Neither the US nor any other G7 nation have commented on the supposed security agreements with Ukraine so far. 

In mid-July, President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has nothing against security guarantees for Ukraine as long as Russian national security is not compromised. “There is just one restriction,” he said – “ensuring one nation’s security should not pose a threat to another nation’s security.”

“As for Ukraine’s NATO membership, we have repeatedly stated that it creates a threat to Russia’s security,” the president said, adding that this was one of the reasons that prompted Russia to launch its military operation in Ukraine in the first place.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
Sweden joins NATO
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies