icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine attacked Russian city with missile – Moscow
28 Jul, 2023 19:45
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH Ukrainian missile strikes Russian city

A dashcam has captured the exact moment a Ukrainian projectile hit the city of Taganrog
WATCH Ukrainian missile strikes Russian city
©  Telegram / Izvestia

Dashcam footage of the Ukrainian strike on the Russian port city of Taganrog, located in southwestern Rostov Region, has surfaced online. The city’s center was hit by a repurposed anti-aircraft S-200 missile earlier on Friday, injuring over a dozen civilians and inflicting material damage.

The short video shows the missile approaching the city’s center at an extreme angle, hitting the ground, and exploding into a large fireball. The explosion left a major crater and damaged multiple buildings and vehicles.

The Russian military has condemned the strike as a new “terrorist attack” staged by the Kiev regime and aimed exclusively at civilians. The military said it had “intercepted” the missile, but it still fell onto the city.

Shortly after the attack, another Ukrainian missile was shot down on the outskirts of Azov – another town in Rostov Region. The projectile was destroyed nearby, falling in an unpopulated area and inflicting only minor damage to a non-residential building.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Who’s afraid of RFK Jr?
0:00
27:34
Protecting Wildlife: Caucasus Nature Reserve
0:00
25:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies