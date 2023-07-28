icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine attacked Russian city with missile – Moscow
28 Jul, 2023 13:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Major blast rocks southwest Russian city

A large explosion has occurred in the Russian city of Taganrog, with several civilians reported injured
Major blast rocks southwest Russian city
Aftermath of the blast in Taganrog, Russia. ©  Social media

A major explosion occurred on Friday in Taganrog, a southwest Russian port on the Sea of Azov, injuring at least 12 people, emergency services have told the TASS news agency.

The blast, in the city center, sent a large column of dust into the air, footage circulating online shows. 

Several nearby buildings have been damaged, with their windows shattered and a number of people are feared to be trapped under debris. 

The governor of Rostov Region, where Taganrog is located, said a preliminary assessment shows the explosion was caused by a missile strike. Vasily Golubev added that emergency crews are working at the scene, and no fatalities have been reported.

