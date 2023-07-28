icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine attacked Russian city with missile – Moscow
28 Jul, 2023 18:11
HomeRussia & FSU

More Western-made Ukrainian tanks destroyed – Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported intense combat across the frontlines as Kiev continues its counteroffensive
More Western-made Ukrainian tanks destroyed – Moscow
FILE PHOTO. A Ukrainian German-made Leopard 2 tank targeted by a Russian drone. ©  Telegram / The Russian Defense Ministry

Ukrainian troops have suffered heavy casualties as they continue their counteroffensive across the front line, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, Kiev’s forces have lost hundreds of military personnel and multiple Western-supplied armor pieces, including German-made Leopard 2 tanks and French-made AMX-10 wheeled fighting vehicles, the military said in its daily briefing.

Intense combat continued near the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region, where a major battle had occurred the previous day, the military noted. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 180 servicemen and three Leopard 2 tanks, failing to dislodge the Russian forces from their positions, they added.

The Kiev forces also lost two AMX-10s in the Rabotino area. Separately, unverified footage online showed a damaged truck of the same type captured in the Russian city of Mariupol. No official information about the trophy was immediately available.

Active combat also continued in Russia’s Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the military said. A major Ukrainian attack was repelled near the village of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk Republic, with Kiev’s forces losing up to 110 servicemen, several armored and soft vehicles, as well as at least three howitzers.

‘Colossal difference’ between Ukrainian and Russian losses – Putin READ MORE: ‘Colossal difference’ between Ukrainian and Russian losses – Putin

In the Lugansk People’s Republic, Russian forces continued their offensive effort near the town of Krasny Liman, advancing between 1.5km  and 3km deep into Ukrainian positions at various locations. A total of 90 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled and towed howitzers, as well as other hardware were destroyed in the area, according to the Russian military.

The Ukrainian military launched its long-heralded counteroffensive in early June, but have so far failed to achieve any tangible results, instead sustaining heavy casualties in personnel and Western-supplied equipment. In recent days, the fighting has seemingly intensified along the front line, with Kiev’s forces launching multiple major attacks on Russian positions and using heavy equipment en masse.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Who’s afraid of RFK Jr?
0:00
27:34
Protecting Wildlife: Caucasus Nature Reserve
0:00
25:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies