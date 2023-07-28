Military foils drone attack on Moscow – mayor

The Ukrainian UAV was destroyed without causing any harm or damage, Sergey Sobyanin said

The Russian troops have destroyed a Ukrainian drone heading towards Moscow, the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said in the early hours of Friday.

“There was an attempted attack by an enemy drone, which has been shot down,” Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that there was “no damage or casualties” from the overnight raid.

It is the second UAV attack on Moscow this week, after drones crashed into two non-residential buildings on Monday. Several UAVs were shot down or disabled earlier this month in the city’s southwestern suburbs.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW