Putin vows retaliation for new Crimean Bridge strike
The blast was yet another “pointless and brutal” terrorist attack by the Kiev regime, the Russian president says
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed retaliation for a new strike on the Crimean Bridge, targeted by two Ukrainian naval drones overnight. Exact retaliatory measures are currently being weighed by the country’s Defense Ministry, he said during an extraordinary meeting with senior officials on Monday.
