17 Jul, 2023
An Su-25 ground attack plane has crashed into the sea near the Russian town of Yeysk, local authorities say
A Russian Su-25 military aircraft crashed into the Sea of Azov on Monday, local officials have said. The pilot managed to eject to safety and was recovered by a search and rescue team. His condition was not immediately known.

Footage circulating online purports to show the plane crashing into the sea immediately offshore, with locals watching the incident from the beach. The plane appeared to steadily lose altitude, evidently having suffered engine failure, with its pilot ejecting moments before the aircraft plunged into the water.

Another video from the scene shows a search and rescue helicopter circling the crash site. The pilot was brought ashore by the rescuers. No official information on his condition was readily available.

The accident was acknowledged the Russian military, with the Southern Military District revealing it occurred during a training flight. Preliminary assessment indicated the crash had been caused by engine cutoff, the military stated.

READ MORE: Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashes

Su-25 close air support planes have seen extensive action in the Ukraine conflict, being used by both sides. In February, a Russian Su-25 crashed due to a technical malfunction in the country’s southwestern Belgorod Region. The plane went down in an unpopulated area, resulting in no damage or casualties on the ground. Its pilot, however, was killed.

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE

