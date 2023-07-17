icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Crimean Bridge targeted by Ukrainian terrorist attack – Moscow
17 Jul, 2023 09:24
Kremlin comments on Crimean Bridge terrorist attack

Moscow knows who is behind the incident and will boost security measures on the peninsula, Dmitry Peskov has said
Russia has consistently worked to increase security measures on the Crimean Peninsula and will continue to improve them in light of the latest terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

His comments came after a section of the bridge was damaged on Monday morning in what is believed to have been a Ukrainian sea drone attack. Aside from causing significant damage to a portion of the bridge’s road section, the attack also left two people dead and one child injured.

Speaking to journalists following the incident, Peskov noted that Moscow has always stressed the importance of ensuring security at the bridge, especially in light of the increased tourist load and long queues. 

“We know the reasons and those behind this terrorist act. This will require further composure and additional measures and work from all of us. No other measures have been discussed at the moment,” he said.

Peskov also stated that while he could not provide any specific details about Moscow’s immediate response to the terrorist attack, Russia’s ultimate answer would be the achievement of all of the goals of the military operation in Ukraine.

