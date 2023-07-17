Investigators publish aftermath of Ukrainian attack on Crimean Bridge (VIDEO)

Russian agents are collecting debris on the partially collapsed roadway

Russian officials are gathering evidence of Ukraine’s sea drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, according to a video released by the nation’s Investigative Committee on Monday.

The 30-second clip shows agents from the committee collecting debris on the partially collapsed section of the bridge for further examination.

Another investigator is seen taking notes, with a damaged car in the distance.

Earlier in the day, the Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal investigation into the attack, adding that it is now trying to identify members of the Ukrainian special services and military responsible for the raid.

Russia’s National Antiterrorist Committee (NAK) announced that the bridge, which serves as a key link between the Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia, was attacked by two Ukrainian sea drones in the early hours of Monday. The raid claimed the lives of a married couple from Belgorod Region, while their daughter was injured.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “the Kiev regime… has all the hallmarks of an international terrorist group,” adding that Ukraine makes all of its decisions with input from the US and UK intelligence services and politicians.