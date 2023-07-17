icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New Ukrainian attack on Crimean Bridge: What we know so far
17 Jul, 2023 10:04
Investigators publish aftermath of Ukrainian attack on Crimean Bridge (VIDEO)

Russian agents are collecting debris on the partially collapsed roadway
Investigators publish aftermath of Ukrainian attack on Crimean Bridge (VIDEO)
Credit: The Investigative Committee of Russia

Russian officials are gathering evidence of Ukraine’s sea drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, according to a video released by the nation’s Investigative Committee on Monday.

The 30-second clip shows agents from the committee collecting debris on the partially collapsed section of the bridge for further examination.

Another investigator is seen taking notes, with a damaged car in the distance.

Earlier in the day, the Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal investigation into the attack, adding that it is now trying to identify members of the Ukrainian special services and military responsible for the raid. 

Russia’s National Antiterrorist Committee (NAK) announced that the bridge, which serves as a key link between the Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia, was attacked by two Ukrainian sea drones in the early hours of Monday. The raid claimed the lives of a married couple from Belgorod Region, while their daughter was injured.

READ MORE: Crimean Bridge targeted by Ukrainian terrorist attack – Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “the Kiev regime… has all the hallmarks of an international terrorist group,” adding that Ukraine makes all of its decisions with input from the US and UK intelligence services and politicians.

