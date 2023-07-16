icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine is a crime – Putin
16 Jul, 2023 07:55
Russia & FSU

Washington itself considers any use of the weaponry illegal, the Russian president has said
Russian President Vladimir Putin © Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov

If Ukraine uses US-supplied cluster munitions on the battlefield, Moscow reserves the right to retaliate in kind, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned.

Speaking to journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin offered his take on the decision by the administration of US President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions – which are banned in more than 100 countries due to the risk they pose to civilians. 

“The US administration itself gave an assessment of these munitions through the mouths of its employees some time ago… calling the use [of these munitions] a crime. This is how I think it should be regarded,” he said, according to an extract of the interview released on Sunday.

The Russian president was apparently referring to a statement made by former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in late February 2022, days after the start of the Ukraine conflict, in which she said that the use of the controversial munitions could be regarded as a war crime.

The Russian leader suggested that the US approved the move due to a shortage of ammunition, noting that Ukraine’s shell consumption far exceeds the current stockpiles of the West.

“Russia has a sufficient stock of various types of cluster munitions... So far, we have not used them. We have not needed to, despite the well-known [munitions] deficit for a certain period of time,” Putin said.

But of course, if [Ukraine] uses them [cluster munitions] against us, we reserve the right to reciprocal measures.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

