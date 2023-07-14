Futuristic skateboard games kick off in Russia

The tournament in Kazan is attended by professional athletes from five countries

A major international skateboarding competition has kicked off in Russia, where athletes from several countries will have their skills tested not only in real life but also in the cyber domain.

The "Phygital Games" in skateboarding will take place between July 14 and 15 in Kazan, Central Russia, in the extreme sports park called Uram, the largest of its kind in Europe. The competition is part of the Urban Games IV youth street culture festival, which also includes several other sports such as basketball, BMX biking, and breakdancing.

The contest will feature professional skateboarders demonstrating their skills first in a real skatepark and then performing tricks in a skateboard simulator. The total prize pool is two million rubles ($22,000).

A total of eight teams, each consisting of three athletes, are taking part in the next-gen competition. Four of them come from foreign countries, including Argentina, Colombia, Spain, and Bulgaria.

Egor Kaldikov, a member of the Russian national skateboarding team, heaped praise on the competition. He described its format as "ingenious," adding that "it is the future of any sports discipline."

Meanwhile, Matias Dell Olio, an Argentinian skateboarder, noted that "the Phygital format is new for all of us." "Such competitions have never been held before, so I am very happy to take part in them and be the first in the world. This will change the usual skateboarding competitions," he added.

The Phygital Games are designed to lay the groundwork for the Games of the Future in Kazan, scheduled for February-March 2024. The framework, which has been endorsed by top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, will encompass 16 disciplines that combine classic physical sports with some digital aspect, be it e-sports or virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology.