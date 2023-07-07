Blast rocks Russian explosives plant

The deadly incident in Samara Region occurred during welding work, a local MP has claimed

An explosives plant in Central Russia has been torn apart by a blast, leaving six people dead and two others injured, local media reported on Friday, citing sources in the emergency services.

According to the TASS and RIA news agencies, the explosion occurred in the city of Chapaevsk in Samara Region, at the Promsintez plant. An emergency services representative told TASS the blast occurred when local workers were dismantling a technical pipeline, noting that the incident did not result in a fire.

The tragedy was confirmed by local MP Alexander Khinstein, who wrote on Telegram that the explosion occurred during welding work. “According to preliminary data, the pipes that were being welded weren’t new. There is data that they could have contained explosive residue,” he said, vowing that those responsible for the incident would be punished.

The governor of Samara Region, Dmitry Azarov, was quoted by local media as saying that he was in constant contact with emergency services, but that it was too early to say what had caused the blast as the investigation was still ongoing.

The Promsintez plant is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia, with its products being used in mining and oil exploration, according to the facility’s website. About 1,300 workers are employed at the plant.