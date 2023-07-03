icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2023 16:33
Public voting opens in Andrei Stenin photo contest

Internet users are welcome to share opinions on the shortlisted works and help pick the winner of this year’s event
'The Roads of War' by Sergei Bobylev, Russia. ©  stenincontest.com

Online voting has kicked off for this year’s Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, which brings together young photojournalists from around the globe. In 2023, the contest’s shortlist will include individual pictures and series of photos, chosen from among entrants from 16 countries.

Online voting will be open until the end of July, with internet users welcome to share their opinion on the works and help decide who wins this year’s contest. To cast their vote, users are invited to follow the link then select the works they like best.

The entries are divided into several categories, namely ‘Top News,’ ‘Sports,’ ‘My Planet’ and ‘Portrait. A Hero of Our Time.’ The shortlisted works have been pre-selected by a multinational jury from over 3,000 works, submitted by young photojournalists from 50 countries.

A picture from the 'Fire and ashes' series by Adra Pallón, Spain. ©  stenincontest.com

In September, the contest’s committee will name the prize-winners from the shortlist, as well as the winner of the Grand Prix. The contest organizers are also expected to launch a road show for the current winners, with the prize-winning works to be exhibited at venues in different countries for the rest of the year.

A picture from the 'Sleeping Queens' series by Fabrice Mbonankira, Burundi. ©  stenincontest.com

The annual competition is organized by Rossiya Segodnya, Russia’s major state-run media group, under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, with RT being among the event’s media partners. The contest is supported by multiple prominent media organizations, including the Al-Mayadeen pan-Arab information holding, China Daily, South Africa’s ANA, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), and others.

The contest, held annually since 2015, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. The competition is named after Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who was killed at the age of 33 in 2014 while covering the conflict in then-Ukrainian Donbass. The journalist was killed when the car he was traveling in was destroyed by artillery shelling.

