Two dead in shooting at Chisinau airport – authorities

One suspect has been captured by police, the Moldovan Interior Ministry has said, adding that flights are still disrupted

A lone gunman has opened fire at Moldova’s biggest airport, the nation’s interior ministry said on Friday. The assailant, who is said to be a foreign citizen who was denied entry to the country, killed at least two people, including a police officer, local media has reported. DETAILS TO FOLLOW