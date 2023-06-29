icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jun, 2023 02:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Governor says how many soldiers died repelling Ukrainian attack

At least 14 Russian soldiers were killed defending the country from a cross-border raid, the top officials in the Pskov Region has said
Governor says how many soldiers died repelling Ukrainian attack
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers in Shebekino, Russia. ©  Anton Vergun / Sputnik

Fourteen soldiers from Russia’s western Pskov Region have died repelling an armed incursion from Ukraine earlier this month, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Wednesday. 

On June 4, an armed group from Ukraine carried out a raid into Russia’s Belgorod Region, where they were met by soldiers from different parts of the country, including those from Pskov. 

“At this moment, we know about at least 14 fatalities,” Vedernikov said in a video on his Telegram channel. He described the fallen soldiers as “real heroes,” who “did not falter in the face of an larger enemy force bigger.” 

Vedernikov added that at least 10 Russian soldiers were captured, three of whom subsequently returned home as part of prisoner swaps.

The fighting in early June centered around the village of Novaya Tovalzhanka. The intruders suffered significant casualties and were eventually driven back, the Russian Defense Ministry said at the time.

Majority of Americans back weapons deliveries to Ukraine – Reuters
Read more
Majority of Americans back weapons deliveries to Ukraine – Reuters

The incursion was conducted by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the ‘Freedom of Russia’ Legion, two Kiev-aligned units that include fighters with neo-Nazi background.

President Vladimir Putin has hailed the bravery of conscripts who fought off the Ukrainian forces. “They acted exceptionally. No one has faltered,” Putin said during a chat with Russian military correspondents and bloggers on June 13. 

Ukrainian infantry raids into Russian territory began this spring, while the border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk have been frequently attacked by drones and artillery since Russian launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022. The constant shelling of Shebekino has prompted the Belgorod authorities to evacuate civilians from hardest-hit areas.

Top stories

RT Features

Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: After Wagner revolt
0:00
25:12
Humanized machines? Jibu Elias, AI ethicist
0:00
30:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies