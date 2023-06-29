Governor says how many soldiers died repelling Ukrainian attack

At least 14 Russian soldiers were killed defending the country from a cross-border raid, the top officials in the Pskov Region has said

Fourteen soldiers from Russia’s western Pskov Region have died repelling an armed incursion from Ukraine earlier this month, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Wednesday.

On June 4, an armed group from Ukraine carried out a raid into Russia’s Belgorod Region, where they were met by soldiers from different parts of the country, including those from Pskov.

“At this moment, we know about at least 14 fatalities,” Vedernikov said in a video on his Telegram channel. He described the fallen soldiers as “real heroes,” who “did not falter in the face of an larger enemy force bigger.”

Vedernikov added that at least 10 Russian soldiers were captured, three of whom subsequently returned home as part of prisoner swaps.

The fighting in early June centered around the village of Novaya Tovalzhanka. The intruders suffered significant casualties and were eventually driven back, the Russian Defense Ministry said at the time.

The incursion was conducted by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the ‘Freedom of Russia’ Legion, two Kiev-aligned units that include fighters with neo-Nazi background.

President Vladimir Putin has hailed the bravery of conscripts who fought off the Ukrainian forces. “They acted exceptionally. No one has faltered,” Putin said during a chat with Russian military correspondents and bloggers on June 13.

Ukrainian infantry raids into Russian territory began this spring, while the border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk have been frequently attacked by drones and artillery since Russian launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022. The constant shelling of Shebekino has prompted the Belgorod authorities to evacuate civilians from hardest-hit areas.