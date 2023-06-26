Kiev’s nuclear terrorism allegations are ‘nonsense’ – Lavrov to RT

Claims that Moscow is plotting an “attack” on the Zaporozhye NPP are a “well-worn” information war trick, the Russian FM says

Ukraine’s latest accusation that Russia is plotting a “terrorist attack” on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is merely an attempt to wage information war against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

In an exclusive interview with RT on Monday, the diplomat dismissed the allegations surrounding the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, recently voiced by President Vladimir Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials, as “nonsense.”

“The fact that this well-worn threat, a well-worn warning of sorts, has repeatedly popped up in the media, primarily voiced by representatives of the Kiev regime, says only one thing: all these people have been trained, among other things, to conduct an information war by, first of all, the Anglo-Saxons, Poles, and even by the Balts,” Lavrov stated.

“Given the deplorable, unconvincing results of this training, I feel sorry for the money that Western taxpayers spend on paying the teachers who are training these completely incapable and deranged students,” he added.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking the plant, which has been under Moscow’s control since March 2022. Moreover, Kiev previously claimed Russia was plotting to destroy the installation completely, unleashing a major nuclear disaster on the region.

Last week, Zelensky suggested Moscow was “considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye NPP,” which would include a release of radiation from the facility. He did not provide details on the alleged plot, which Moscow dismissed as “yet another lie.”

Located in Zaporozhye Region, which officially became part of Russia after a referendum last fall, the facility is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and is currently operated by Rosatom. According to the Russian military, the installation has been routinely targeted by Kiev’s forces with artillery shelling and suicide drone attacks.