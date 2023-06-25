icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2023 21:28
Ukraine counteroffensive expectations ‘overestimated’ – Kiev

The stalled effort is actually "some kind of preparatory operation," the Ukrainian Defense Minister insists
FILE PHOTO. Alexey Reznikov. ©  AFP / Andre Pain

The expectations of the ongoing counteroffensive effort by Kiev have been "overestimated," and it should be treated as "some kind of preparatory operation" rather than a decisive battle, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov has said.

Speaking to Fox News in an interview published Sunday, Reznikov insisted Kiev had never planned the offensive to be a "blitzkrieg." The minister admitted that the Russians had erected "very strong defensive lines" all along the frontline.

"It’s some kind of preparatory operation, shape operation certainly. And we understand that they use very strong defense lines, especially minefields," Reznikov said, adding that the "expectation was overestimated" for the Ukrainian "counteroffensive plan."

At the same time, the minister insisted the stalled effort was the "next step to victory." Reznikov also claimed that Kiev has been very careful in deploying its troops onto the battlefield and has been doing its best to "save their lives," alleging that Moscow has been using its forces as a "meat grinder." The minister also expressed confidence this year will be a "game changer" in the ongoing conflict, yet urged the public not to expect a decisive victory stemming from the ongoing push.

Ukraine launched its long-heralded counteroffensive in early June, repeatedly attacking Russian positions at different points across the frontlines. Thus far, the push has failed to produce any tangible results, with the Kiev forces sustaining heavy casualties.

The stalled effort has already cost Kiev thousands of servicemen and hundreds of pieces of Western-supplied military hardware, including multiple German-made Leopard 2 tanks and US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

