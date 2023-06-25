icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2023 00:01
Putin discusses ‘attempted rebellion’ with Erdogan

The Russian leader briefed his Turkish counterpart about the failed munity by Wagner PMC
A tank in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. ©  Sergey Pivovarov / Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, discussing the coup attempt launched by the Wagner private military company. 

During the phone call, Putin briefed the Turkish leader on the “attempted armed rebellion” in Russia. According to the Kremlin, Erdogan expressed “full support for the steps taken by the Russian authorities.”

Erdogan’s office said that the Turkish president “underscored the importance of acting with common sense.” 

“It was stressed during the call that no one should take it upon themselves to take action in the face of the situation in Russia,” Erdogan said, according to the Turkish presidency. He added that Türkiye was ready to “do our part in order for the incidents to be resolved in a calm and peaceful manner.”

Late on Friday, Wagner chief Evgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of striking the group’s base and proclaimed “a march for justice” to Moscow. The MOD denied Prigozhin’s claims. In a video address on Saturday morning, Putin said Wagner’s actions were tantamount to treason and the “backstabbing of our country and our people.”

On Saturday evening, Prigozhin announced that his fighters were halting their march on Moscow and returning to their bases. The statement came following Prigozhin’s phone call with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. 

The Kremlin later said that a deal had been reached in order to avoid the bloodshed. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the armed rebellion investigation against Prigozhin would be dropped, while the Wagner boss “will leave for Belarus.”

