The Kremlin has insisted that its relations with African states are not directed against third countries

Russia is seeking constructive relations with all African nations based on mutual respect, and does not aim to destabilize the continent, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in response to allegations made by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

Macron told France 24 that Russia was “using private paramilitaries” to embark on a “path of destabilizing Africa,” stating that Russia was “playing a role that does not benefit the world community.”

Peskov dismissed his accusations, and insisted that “Russia is developing its good and constructive relations based on mutual respect, mutual consideration of each other’s concerns and problems, with all African countries.”

The press secretary stressed that these relations “are in no way directed and cannot be directed against third countries.” He also pointed out that the Kremlin “would not want these relations to become a matter of concern to anyone.”

Russia has opposed Macron’s participation as an observer in the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov argued on Thursday that there should be no place for the French leader at the conference and that it would be “inappropriate” due to the anti-Russian stance of Paris.

Meanwhile, Russia’s envoy to Kenya accused the West earlier this week of robbing developing African states and intentionally preserving price disparities to ensure the economic situation in these countries does not change.

Dmitry Maksimychev told RT that the West was not giving Africa a chance to accumulate enough capital for industrialization and economic growth. He particularly pointed to the “daylight robbery” of tech prices in Africa, where developing countries have to pay twice as much as the West for the same goods.

The diplomat stressed that Russia was a “true equal partner” to African countries, unlike the West, which he claimed does not see Africans as “equals” and could not change that view because of its “predatory nature.”