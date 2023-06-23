icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2023 07:45
HomeRussia & FSU

VIDEO allegedly shows Ukrainian armored vehicle obliterated while evacuating

The battlefield footage purports to show an episode in which Kiev’s forces suffered losses while probing Russian positions
VIDEO allegedly shows Ukrainian armored vehicle obliterated while evacuating
Source: Telegram @russia_crew

A video circulating online allegedly shows a failed Ukrainian attempt to evacuate soldiers from the front line with an infantry fighting vehicle that picks up a combat team but is destroyed by a powerful explosion shortly thereafter.

The two-minute-long clip shows a crater-dotted field and a line of dead trees, among which a group of soldiers are apparently taking cover from enemy fire. The armored vehicle swoops in and stops near their position, waiting for the troops to get inside.

At least one person was apparently injured and had to crawl, while a total of eight infantrymen can be seen escaping their hideout.

The soldiers successfully reach the vehicle, even as clouds of dust – likely kicked up by stray bullets – billow around them. The vehicle speeds away, but is suddenly obliterated in a powerful blast that scatters debris high in the air. It remains unclear what caused the explosion.

The video was uploaded this week by a pro-Russian social media account but could not be verified. According to the description accompanying the post, the footage was taken from a drone and shows an attempted retreat of a Ukrainian unit after a failed probing attack on Russian positions.

READ MORE: Ukrainian counteroffensive so far: Latest VIDEOS of destroyed hardware

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO or bust!
0:00
24:18
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies