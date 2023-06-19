Ukrainian counteroffensive so far: Latest VIDEOS of destroyed hardware

Kiev has lost hundreds of heavy equipment pieces this month, including units supplied by the West, according to Moscow
Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive has had no major impact on the frontline of the conflict so far, but has apparently resulted in large equipment losses for Kiev, according to Moscow.
Up to 30% of the heavy equipment supplied to Kiev by its Western backers has been destroyed by Russian troops, President Vladimir Putin said last week.
Almost a dozen videos, mostly published by the Russian Defense Ministry, have surfaced online in recent weeks, showing Ukrainian heavy equipment pieces being successfully targeted by Russian forces.
