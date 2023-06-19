icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2023 18:33
Ukrainian counteroffensive so far: Latest VIDEOS of destroyed hardware

Kiev has lost hundreds of heavy equipment pieces this month, including units supplied by the West, according to Moscow
Ukrainian counteroffensive so far: Latest VIDEOS of destroyed hardware
©  Telegram / Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive has had no major impact on the frontline of the conflict so far, but has apparently resulted in large equipment losses for Kiev, according to Moscow.

Up to 30% of the heavy equipment supplied to Kiev by its Western backers has been destroyed by Russian troops, President Vladimir Putin said last week.

Almost a dozen videos, mostly published by the Russian Defense Ministry, have surfaced online in recent weeks, showing Ukrainian heavy equipment pieces being successfully targeted by Russian forces.

Arab-China ties: BRI the most ambitious initiative in history, US has failed to dominate the region
0:00
28:23
Imran Khan back in play
0:00
28:4
