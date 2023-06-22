icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2023 13:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia claims taking out 13 Western tanks provided to Kiev

The armor was among hundreds of military vehicles lost by Ukraine during its counteroffensive, senior officials have claimed
Russia claims taking out 13 Western tanks provided to Kiev
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian soldiers repair a German-made Leopard 2 tank. ©  AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko

Russian forces have destroyed or disabled hundreds of Ukrainian heavy weapon systems, including 13 Western-made main battle tanks, in the 16 days since the start of Kiev’s much-touted counteroffensive, according to a breakdown provided by senior Russian officials.

The interim statistics were reported by Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian security council, and confirmed by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during the body’s meeting on Thursday. The event was chaired by President Vladimir Putin, who asked follow-up questions about the share of Western hardware in the claimed losses.

Kiev lost 246 tanks between June 4 and June 21, the officials said. Of the 81 Western tanks that it had, 13 have been knocked out. Russian troops also destroyed 152 infantry fighting vehicles, including 59 Western-made, and 279 field artillery pieces and mortars, including 48 Western-made. Other Ukrainian losses included 443 armored vehicles, 424 regular vehicles, 42 multiple rocket launchers, ten fighter jets, four helicopters and 264 drones, Putin was told.

Counteroffensive not going well – Zelensky
Read more
Counteroffensive not going well – Zelensky

The Ukrainian forces have been weakened in the fighting and have now taken a pause to regroup and replenish their ranks, Shoigu reported. Referencing intercepted Ukrainian communications, he estimated that Kiev has lost over 13,000 troops during the active phase of the counteroffensive.

Putin noted that Ukraine’s ability to mobilize new troops was a limiting factor, even as Western nations pledged to provide more weapons to fight against Russia. The US and its allies “are indeed prepared to wage the war to the last Ukrainian,” he remarked, summing up Moscow’s assessment of the Western attitude towards the conflict.

Western main battle tanks were touted by many commentators as a gamechanger for Ukraine. Kiev started to receive the advanced armor as it was gearing up for its promised counteroffensive this year.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged on Wednesday that the operation was not going as well as many supporters of his government had hoped. Ukraine’s army “will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best,” he told the BBC.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies