icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2023 07:00
HomeRussia & FSU

US should pay the bill for devastation in Ukraine – Russian envoy

Washington has been fanning the flames of the conflict while nipping all peace initiatives in the bud, Anatoly Antonov has said
US should pay the bill for devastation in Ukraine – Russian envoy
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov speaks at the Woodrow Wilson Institute on November 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. ©  Mark Wilson / Getty Images / AFP

The Ukraine conflict was instigated by the US and other Western countries, which means that it is up to Washington to pay for the reconstruction of the ravaged nation, Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said on Wednesday.

Antonov was asked to comment on a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who, speaking at a Ukraine reconstruction conference in London, claimed that “Russia will eventually bear the cost” of restoring the country.

The Russian diplomat pushed back against Blinken’s remarks, saying the conflict between Moscow and Kiev was “the result of years of deliberate efforts by the United States to create a hotbed of tensions at our borders, to turn Ukraine into ‘anti-Russia,’” which involved a Western-backed coup in the Ukrainian capital in 2014.

Antonov claimed that the US was actively fanning the hostilities by pumping Kiev with weapons, while nipping any peace initiatives in the bud. “This means that the administration is fully responsible for what is happening in Ukraine. That’s why it is up to the United States to rebuild the country,” he stated.

Brussels piles more sanctions on Moscow
Read more
Brussels piles more sanctions on Moscow

He went on to say that while it is possible to restore houses destroyed by American weapons, it will be much more difficult to erase the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

“How will… Washington evaluate the lives of innocent people? How is the United States going to settle accounts with the Ukrainians, whom they are driving into reckless frontal assaults in today’s so-called counter-offensive?” the envoy asked.

While Western countries have pledged billions of dollars in reconstruction assistance to Ukraine, some of Kiev backers have also called for the seizure of Russian assets that were frozen after the start of the Ukraine conflict, to be used for reconstruction. While legal hurdles have so far prevented this from happening, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has described the initiative as “pure banditry.”

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies