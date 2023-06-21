icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2023 14:38
No grounds to extend grain deal – Kremlin

Promises made to Russia as part of the agreement remain unfulfilled, spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
A cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain inspected in the anchorage area of the southern entrance to the Bosphorus in the Turkish city of Istanbul. ©  AFP / Ozan Kose

Russia sees no prerequisites to prolong the deal that allows Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said. The agreement is due to expire next month.  

“There are no grounds [to extend the deal] because it hasn’t been fulfilled,” Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.  

The UN- and Türkiye-mediated agreement was signed in July 2022, and provided for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea corridors. In exchange, the West was obliged to remove obstacles to exports of Russian food products and fertilizers imposed over the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. 

The deal initially lasted 120 days, although Russia agreed to an extension on several occasions despite repeatedly warning that the US and EU had not kept their promises in line with the agreement.

Black Sea grain deal will end next month – Moscow READ MORE: Black Sea grain deal will end next month – Moscow

“We’ve already heard the statement by the UN representatives, who had to acknowledge that, unfortunately, they can’t properly influence the countries of the collective West in order for them to fulfill the Russian part of the agreement,” Peskov stated. 

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin claimed on Tuesday that there could be further consultation with the UN in an attempt to save the deal. However, the diplomat stressed that Russia was “gearing up towards July 18 becoming the time when the agreements that aren’t being fulfilled end.” 

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin also noted that Moscow was considering exiting the deal. According to the leader, some 30 million tons of grain have been transported from Ukrainian ports under the agreement, while nothing has been done to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports.

