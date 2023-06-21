icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2023 13:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian defenses a challenge for Ukraine – ex-Estonian spy chief

Kiev hopes to weaken its opponent from afar after its initial push resulted in no breakthrough, Rainer Sachs believes
Russian defenses a challenge for Ukraine – ex-Estonian spy chief
FILE PHOTO: A destroyed Ukrainian tank. ©  Sputnik/Sergey Averin

Kiev appears to have reservations about launching a major offensive against Russian defensive positions, the former head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (VLA) Rainer Sachs has assessed, based on the events of the past two weeks.

“Ukraine has tried to break through the Russian defense line [in the south of the frontline] in three places. Not using large energetic maneuver units, but rather carefully, with artillery fire,” he told Postimees TV on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t expect very fast and deep progress from such an attack,” the former senior official predicted.

Sachs believes that Kiev has not deployed its main forces in the counteroffensive, which it launched earlier this month. After failing to reach a breakthrough in the initial push, it has seemingly taken a break and is “trying to thin out the Russian forces” with longer-range attacks and covert operations, he assessed.

The expert said he didn’t expect Kiev to launch an amphibious operation across the Dnieper River, considering Russian air superiority. One of Ukraine's problems is the fact that Russian attack helicopters can strike targets while keeping out of range of Ukrainian air defenses.

Pentagon ‘factored in’ Ukrainian casualties
Read more
Pentagon ‘factored in’ Ukrainian casualties

Pilots sometimes risk launching missiles from a shorter distance, which improves accuracy, he added, claiming that this can sometimes lead to Russian losses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Wednesday that there was a “lull” in the hostilities due to heavy losses sustained by the Ukrainian side over the past two weeks. Kiev is regrouping forces and rethinking its strategy now, he suggested.

“[The Ukrainian] potential for offensive action has not been exhausted so far. The opponent has reserves and considers where and how to deploy them,” Putin said.

The president added that Russian troops would nonetheless give Ukraine no chance for turning the tide, and that understanding this was adding to Kiev’s “confusion” and hesitation.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
The end of Title 42 and migration across the globe
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies