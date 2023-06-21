Two drones downed in Moscow Region – governor

The aircraft were neutralized by the military, Andrey Vorobyov has said

Two unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles have been taken down by the Russian military in Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Wednesday, adding that the incident did not result in any injuries or destruction.

In a statement on Telegram, the governor said that “two aircraft-type devices fell approximately at 5:30 and 5:50 while approaching warehouses of one of the military units as a result of opposition from the military.” He noted that the incident took place near the settlement of Kalinetz, around 30km southwest of the Russian capital.

Vorobyov added that the local authorities had already discovered drone fragments, with law enforcement agencies looking into the matter.

Earlier in the day, TASS news agency reported, citing a source, that Moscow’s military had neutralized as many as three drones by deploying electronic warfare measures. The agency claimed that the aircraft were downed near the home base of Russia’s Taman Motor Rifle division, one of the nation’s most acclaimed units.

Unverified footage released on social media appears to show one of the drones flying at a low altitude over Naro-Fominsk district, also located southwest of Moscow.

In recent weeks, the Russian capital has experienced several drone raids which Moscow claims were staged by Ukraine. In May, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev launched an attack on Moscow involving eight drones, which had either been destroyed by air defenses, or jammed by electronic warfare measures. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the raid damaged several residential buildings, but did not result in any serious injuries.

Earlier the same month, Russia claimed that Ukraine launched two drone attacks on the Kremlin in an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Kiev has denied responsibility.