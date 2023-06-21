icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2023 06:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Two drones downed in Moscow Region – governor

The aircraft were neutralized by the military, Andrey Vorobyov has said
Two drones downed in Moscow Region – governor
©  Andrey Vorobyev / Telegram

Two unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles have been taken down by the Russian military in Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on Wednesday, adding that the incident did not result in any injuries or destruction.

In a statement on Telegram, the governor said that “two aircraft-type devices fell approximately at 5:30 and 5:50 while approaching warehouses of one of the military units as a result of opposition from the military.” He noted that the incident took place near the settlement of Kalinetz, around 30km southwest of the Russian capital.

Vorobyov added that the local authorities had already discovered drone fragments, with law enforcement agencies looking into the matter.

Earlier in the day, TASS news agency reported, citing a source, that Moscow’s military had neutralized as many as three drones by deploying electronic warfare measures. The agency claimed that the aircraft were downed near the home base of Russia’s Taman Motor Rifle division, one of the nation’s most acclaimed units.

Crimea attacked by drones – governor
Read more
Crimea attacked by drones – governor

Unverified footage released on social media appears to show one of the drones flying at a low altitude over Naro-Fominsk district, also located southwest of Moscow.

In recent weeks, the Russian capital has experienced several drone raids which Moscow claims were staged by Ukraine. In May, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev launched an attack on Moscow involving eight drones, which had either been destroyed by air defenses, or jammed by electronic warfare measures. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the raid damaged several residential buildings, but did not result in any serious injuries.

Earlier the same month, Russia claimed that Ukraine launched two drone attacks on the Kremlin in an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Kiev has denied responsibility.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
The end of Title 42 and migration across the globe
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies