Crimea attacked by drones – governor

Nine UAVs attempted to strike targets on Russia’s Black Sea peninsula, a top regional official has said

Nine drones have been taken out by air defenses in Russia’s Crimea, Governor Sergey Aksyonov said on Thursday morning.

According to Aksyonov, six UAVs were shot down from the sky, while three others were disabled by using signal-jamming equipment.

He said that one drone “exploded” in the village of Dokuchayevo in the central part of the peninsula.

“There are no casualties. Windows were shattered in some houses,” Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel, urging residents to stay calm.

Crimea, a home to several air bases and the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, has been repeatedly targeted by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Last week, UAVs damaged cars and houses in the city of Dzhankoy, after being intercepted.

Air raids often occur simultaneously with the shelling of Russia’s border regions. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday that Ukrainian troops fired at the village of Sobolevka from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, damaging homes in the residential area. Earlier this month, Gladkov ordered partial evacuation of civilians from areas affected by the frequent shelling.