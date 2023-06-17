icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2023 11:18
Russia strikes Ukrainian 'decision-making center' – MOD

The attack was a success, and the intended facility was hit, Russia’s Defense Ministry says
FILE PHOTO: A Russian warship fires a Kalibr cruise missile towards Ukrainian armed force positions. ©  Sputnik / Russia's Defense Ministry

A Russian missile strike on Friday hit a command center of the Ukrainian military, Russia’s Defense Ministry has said.

Russian forces “carried out a group strike with sea and air-based long-range precision weapons against one of the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The aim of the strike was achieved. The intended facility was hit,” it added, without providing further details.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also published a short video of a missile being fired by a warship as part of what it said was the strike on a Ukrainian “decision-making center.”

The Russian military previously reported strikes on “decision-making centers” in Ukraine in late May, shortly after a large-scale drone attack on Moscow, in which several residential buildings were damaged and two people suffered minor injuries. The Defense Ministry said back then that facilities in Ukraine “where terrorist attacks on Russian soil were being planned under the guidance of specialists from Western intelligence agencies” were hit.

Russia President Vladimir Putin then confirmed that the one the targeted buildings was the headquarters of the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR). “We’ve been talking about the possibility of striking the ‘decision-making centers.’ Naturally, Ukraine’s military intelligence headquarters falls into such a category, and it was hit two or three days ago,” he said.

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

