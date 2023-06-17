Russia strikes Ukrainian 'decision-making center' – MOD

The attack was a success, and the intended facility was hit, Russia’s Defense Ministry says

A Russian missile strike on Friday hit a command center of the Ukrainian military, Russia’s Defense Ministry has said.

Russian forces “carried out a group strike with sea and air-based long-range precision weapons against one of the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“The aim of the strike was achieved. The intended facility was hit,” it added, without providing further details.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also published a short video of a missile being fired by a warship as part of what it said was the strike on a Ukrainian “decision-making center.”

The Russian military previously reported strikes on “decision-making centers” in Ukraine in late May, shortly after a large-scale drone attack on Moscow, in which several residential buildings were damaged and two people suffered minor injuries. The Defense Ministry said back then that facilities in Ukraine “where terrorist attacks on Russian soil were being planned under the guidance of specialists from Western intelligence agencies” were hit.

Russia President Vladimir Putin then confirmed that the one the targeted buildings was the headquarters of the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR). “We’ve been talking about the possibility of striking the ‘decision-making centers.’ Naturally, Ukraine’s military intelligence headquarters falls into such a category, and it was hit two or three days ago,” he said.