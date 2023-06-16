icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2023 09:04
‘Enemy’ activity requires top security at SPIEF – Kremlin

Organizers of the economic forum in St. Petersburg have warned of possible internet issues
A panel discussion at SPIEF 2023. © Sputnik / Murad Bagandov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has praised “unprecedented” digital security measures at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), after organizers warned of possible mobile internet disruption at the event.

Ensuring the safety of digital networks is standard practice for a high-caliber event, the Russian official told journalists on Friday morning.

“The enemy acts blatantly and continues to attempt to cause damage. That’s why it is so important to be vigilant and mobilized on this issue, and to take all precautions,” he added.

Peskov did not elaborate on the purported “enemy” actions, instead reiterating the recommendation by SPIEF organizer Roscongress to use the local wi-fi network to access the internet.

Roscongress has warned that there may be temporary interruptions to mobile internet traffic at SPIEF on Friday. It cited “technical work” affecting the infrastructure of mobile carriers as the cause.

SPIEF is one of the most prominent annual gatherings hosted by Russia. This year’s event began on Wednesday and is scheduled to run until Saturday. Its main theme this year is “sovereign development as a basis for a just world.”

