Organizers of the economic forum in St. Petersburg have warned of possible internet issues

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has praised “unprecedented” digital security measures at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), after organizers warned of possible mobile internet disruption at the event.

Ensuring the safety of digital networks is standard practice for a high-caliber event, the Russian official told journalists on Friday morning.

“The enemy acts blatantly and continues to attempt to cause damage. That’s why it is so important to be vigilant and mobilized on this issue, and to take all precautions,” he added.

Peskov did not elaborate on the purported “enemy” actions, instead reiterating the recommendation by SPIEF organizer Roscongress to use the local wi-fi network to access the internet.

Roscongress has warned that there may be temporary interruptions to mobile internet traffic at SPIEF on Friday. It cited “technical work” affecting the infrastructure of mobile carriers as the cause.

SPIEF is one of the most prominent annual gatherings hosted by Russia. This year’s event began on Wednesday and is scheduled to run until Saturday. Its main theme this year is “sovereign development as a basis for a just world.”