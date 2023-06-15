icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2023 08:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian Finance Ministry explains why it scrapped planned tax hike for workers abroad

Implementing the proposed measure would have undercut the budget, a senior official assessed
Russian Finance Ministry explains why it scrapped planned tax hike for workers abroad
FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Finance Minister Aleksey Sazanov.

Russia’s Finance Ministry concluded that a proposed hike of the personal income tax for those working remotely from other countries would not have helped the national budget, a senior official has said, explaining why the idea was abandoned.

The ministry considered increasing the tax rate for employees of Russian businesses who are residing in a foreign jurisdiction from the current 13-15% to 30%. In April, it introduced draft legislation in the State Duma, Russia’s parliament, to enact the change but swiftly recalled it. Last month, it announced that the current system – under which residency status is irrelevant for the personal income tax – would be kept in place.

“If we introduced the 30% rate, businesses employing such people could create subsidiaries in other nations, and we would have lost both the personal income taxes and the [employer-covered] insurance contributions,” Deputy Finance Minister Aleksey Sazanov explained to journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Russia reverses tax-hike plan for workers abroad

Russian businesses normally handle all payroll taxes for their wage-earning employees. The insurance contributions fund the national pension and healthcare systems and certain social benefits, such as paid maternity leave.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of military technology
0:00
26:49
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies