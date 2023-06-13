icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2023 04:02
Ukrainian combat vehicle crews surrender to Russia – TASS

The soldiers reportedly laid down their arms after commanders refused to evacuate them
Ukrainian combat vehicle crews surrender to Russia – TASS
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian soldiers ride on a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle in Donbass, April 2023. ©  Anatolii Stepanov / AFP

The crews of two Ukrainian BMP-1 infantry combat vehicles have surrendered to Russian troops near the Donbass city of Avdeyevka, news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed Russian security official. 

According to the official, a man from one of the platoons of Ukraine’s 110th separate mechanized bridge had radioed Russian troops, requesting “medical assistance for their wounded soldiers” after higher-ups had “declined” to evacuate his unit. 

The Ukrainian officer reportedly asked for a safe passage and said that “the remainder of his units would surrender with all of their weapons, including two BMP-1s.”

Overall, 10 soldiers were taken into custody, including some with serious injuries, the Russian official said. The official added that the captured service members were receiving medical aid and were being vetted for complicity in war crimes. 

Ukraine suffers heavy losses for small advance – Bild 

Russian war correspondent Andrey Rudenko posted a video on Monday evening that allegedly shows Russian soldiers apprehending the crews of Ukrainian BMP-1s. The uniforms worn by the surrendering soldiers have markings similar to the ones used by Ukrainian forces.

Kiev launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week, attacking the Russian forces in multiple areas along the frontline. According to Moscow, Ukrainian troops had failed to breach the Russian defenses and did not achieve their goals. Several German-made Leopard 2 heavy tanks and US-made M2 Bradley armored vehicles were destroyed or abandoned during the fighting.

