Putin comments on Ukrainian counteroffensive
Kiev’s long-anticipated push to retake lost territories has started, the Russian president says
The much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has started, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. He cited the deployment of Kiev’s strategic reserves as a telltale sign of the operation.
“We can state with absolute certainty that this Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun, and the use of strategic reserves points to it,” Putin said at a press conference on Friday.
