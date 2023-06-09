icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin comments on Ukrainian counteroffensive
9 Jun, 2023 14:44
Russia & FSU

Putin comments on Ukrainian counteroffensive

Kiev’s long-anticipated push to retake lost territories has started, the Russian president says
Putin comments on Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russian President Vladimir Putin ©  Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

The much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has started, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. He cited the deployment of Kiev’s strategic reserves as a telltale sign of the operation.

“We can state with absolute certainty that this Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun, and the use of strategic reserves points to it,” Putin said at a press conference on Friday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

