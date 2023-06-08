Russian infant mortality rate reaches historic low

Life expectancy is rising at a faster pace than predicted, Russia’s Health Ministry has reported

The average life expectancy in Russia has risen by 2.7 years since last year, while the infant and child deaths hit historic lows, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported on Wednesday. As of 2023, the life expectancy indicator now exceeds 73 years.

The minister said that the rate at which life expectancy has grown in the country since last year even exceeded the previously predicted pace.

He also announced that Russia has managed to achieve a historically low rate of infant and child deaths, suggesting that such positive developments are all thanks to the continued implementation of national health and demography projects.

Murashko noted that Russia’s new territories, referring to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, are also successfully being integrated into the national healthcare system.

According to the health official, the main tasks currently facing the Health Ministry are solving drug supply issues, increasing birth rates, improving healthcare for children, rehabilitating those who have participated in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, developing healthcare in rural areas and digitizing the industry.

The minister separately noted the importance of preventive measures. “After all, despite the decrease in mortality rates from diseases of the circulatory system and cancer, it is these causes that are still the main factors contributing to mortality. A disease is always easier to prevent than to treat later,” Murashko said.

He also pointed out that despite the current geopolitical situation, international cooperation in the field of healthcare has not seen a significant decrease.

Last month, Deputy Health Minister Sergey Glagolev stated that many foreign pharmaceutical companies remain interested in the Russian healthcare industry and that there has not been a notable decrease in the number of requests for clinical trials in the country.

“We saw the unconstructive position of a number of foreign drug developers who stopped the submission of applications for multicenter clinical trials of new drugs. Despite such actions, a significant number of foreign representatives continue to apply to us for these permissions,” Glagolev said.

He also stated the Health Ministry was preparing legislative initiatives that would make it easier for Russian manufacturers to obtain licenses for patent-protected drugs in case the supply of imported drugs stops.