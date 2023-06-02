icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2023 22:20
More Russian civilians killed by Ukrainian strikes - governor

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to her eye, a top Russian regional official said
More Russian civilians killed by Ukrainian strikes - governor
The aftermath of the shelling in the village of Sobolevka, Russia, June 2, 2023. ©  Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

At least two people were killed and several more injured in the latest Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel that two residents were killed outside their homes in the village of Sobolevka. He added that six people were injured, including children. Gladkov said some victims had suffered shrapnel wounds, while an 11-year-old girl was hospitalized with “a shrapnel injury to the left eye.”

Two more civilians were injured in the city of Shebekino, when a projectile exploded next to their car, the governor said. Both victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, and one of them had sustained a concussion.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

