More Russian civilians killed by Ukrainian strikes - governor

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to her eye, a top Russian regional official said

At least two people were killed and several more injured in the latest Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel that two residents were killed outside their homes in the village of Sobolevka. He added that six people were injured, including children. Gladkov said some victims had suffered shrapnel wounds, while an 11-year-old girl was hospitalized with “a shrapnel injury to the left eye.”

Two more civilians were injured in the city of Shebekino, when a projectile exploded next to their car, the governor said. Both victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, and one of them had sustained a concussion.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW