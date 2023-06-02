Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russian region – governor

Shrapnel hit cars carrying civilians in Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov says

Two civilians were killed on Friday in a Ukrainian shelling attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region, local Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

Several settlements in the region came under cross-border fire, Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that “there are fatalities.”

The governor said Ukrainian forces shelled a road in the village of Maslova Pristan, in the region’s Shebekinsky District, which had already been targeted by intense attacks this week.

“Shell fragments hit cars as they were passing by. Two women were traveling in one of them. They died on the spot from their injuries,” the official said.

Two civilians were also injured in another vehicle, according to Gladkov. One man suffered shrapnel wounds to the chest, while the other was hit in his lower extremities. They were rushed to hospital in a severe condition, he added.

According to local media, many residents of Shebekinsky District have been getting into their cars and driving out of the area while Ukrainian bombardments are ongoing. Drivers have been seen parking their vehicles on roadsides and waiting out the attacks in areas deemed to be safer.

Eleven artillery shells were launched at the village of Tishanka in Volokonovsky District on Friday. There were no casualties, but windows were shattered in several homes and power lines were damaged, the governor said.

In the village of Leonovka in Valuysky District, the front a granary building suffered damaged, but there were no fatalities, he added.