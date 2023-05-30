Civilian shelter in Belgorod Region hit by Ukrainian attack – governor

The shelling has left multiple civilians dead and injured, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov

The Ukrainian military has shelled a shelter for temporarily displaced people in Russia’s western Belgorod Region, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

The governor broke the news in a short video address posted to his Telegram channel on Tuesday, saying the attack left multiple civilians dead and injured. Gladkov did not provide an exact tally, stating only that he has been to the scene of the incident.

Unverified footage from the scene circulating online shows a projectile lodged deep into the surface of a road, as well as a parked car heavily battered by shrapnel.

According to local media reports, the attack left at least one civilian dead and two others injured. The shelter houses people evacuated from several locations across the Shebekino district, immediately bordering Ukraine.

Over the course of the ongoing conflict, Belgorod, as well as other Russian border regions, have been subjected to repeated artillery, rocket and drone attacks by Kiev’s forces.