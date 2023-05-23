icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine resorting to terrorism after Artyomovsk defeat – Russian MOD
23 May, 2023 11:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian F-16 training program underway – Borrell

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced skepticism about Kiev receiving the jets anytime soon
Ukrainian F-16 training program underway – Borrell
European Commission vice-president in charge for High-Representative of the Union for Foreign Policy and Security Policy Josep Borrell. ©  Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Western countries have already started to train Ukrainian pilots in Europe to fly US-designed F-16 fighter jets, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking prior to the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the diplomat said that he was “happy that finally the training of pilots of F-16 has started in several countries,” mentioning Poland in particular. However, he would not say how many Ukrainians are being taught to fly the aircraft, or which other countries are currently laying the groundwork for such efforts.

He went on to concede that the training “will take time,” adding that this step would open the door for the jets to eventually be provided to Ukraine.

Borrell also compared the deliberations about sending Western-made modern jets to Kiev with the push to provide Ukraine with Leopard main battle tanks, saying that “in the beginning everybody is reluctant,” but then “the decision comes to provide this military support because it is absolutely needed for Ukraine to continue defending.” 

Moscow warns of fallout from F-16 deliveries to Kiev
Read more
Moscow warns of fallout from F-16 deliveries to Kiev

However, on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dampened expectations about Kiev receiving the jets in the near future, noting that the pilot training program “is a long-term project,” and the US still has not decided what to do after it is completed.

On Friday, the administration of US President Joe Biden voiced support for a joint program to train Ukrainian pilots on modern jets such as F-16s, with a senior White House official saying that “we will work with our allies to determine when planes will be delivered, who will be delivering them, and how many.” 

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Washington’s stance on the matter, announcing that Britain will work together with the US, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark to “get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs.” 

Ukraine has been demanding modern fighter jets for months, with commanders claiming that with F-16s in their arsenal they “will win this war.” However, on Monday, US Air Force chief Frank Kendall said that the fighters won’t be a “game-changer” for Ukraine because airpower is not playing a decisive role in the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, commenting on potential F-16 deliveries to Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko said that Western countries “are sticking to the escalation scenario,” and that such actions are “fraught with colossal risks for themselves.”

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Social media mental health
0:00
23:44
Too late to peace together? Timofei Bordachev, program director of the Valdai Discussion Club
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies