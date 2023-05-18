icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2023 02:55
HomeRussia & FSU

CIA ‘wasting American taxpayers’ dollars’ – ambassador

The attempts to divide the Russian society from abroad won’t work, Moscow’s senior diplomat has said
CIA ‘wasting American taxpayers’ dollars’ – ambassador
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, 2019. ©  Mark Wilson / Getty Images / AFP

Washington’s campaign to lure Russian citizens into becoming spies is doomed to fail because the Russians will not allow a foreign power to stir up confusion at home, Anatoly Antonov, the country’s ambassador to the US, has said.

His statement came after the CIA released a new ad urging Russians to share information with the agency. Antonov said the move was part of “the hybrid war” unleashed against Moscow.

“The ill-wishers in the West, ever since the defeat of Napoleon, realized the steadfastness of our country against attacks from outside,” Antonov said in a statement on the embassy’s Telegram channel on Thursday, referring to the failed French invasion of 1812. 

“And now, having failed to impose their sanctions blitzkrieg and realized the impossibility of inflicting a military defeat on us, they are trying to sow confusion in the Russian society,” the ambassador said. 

I firmly believe that this provocation won’t work. Russian people have learned the lessons of history well and will not allow [anyone] to split our unity. 

The diplomat added that Moscow’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine “enjoys consensus support” in Russia and that the US authorities were “wasting American taxpayers’ dollars on futile projects.” 

The CIA ran several ads on social media in recent years that were aimed at coaxing Russians into becoming informants. In a video released on Tuesday, actors portrayed Russian citizens who had decided to contact the agency. “The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who know and can tell us this truth,” the agency said. 

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow would retaliate against the “malicious activities” of the US. 

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Weaponization of the Federal Government
0:00
26:28
Christianity under attack
0:00
25:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies