icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2023 11:37
HomeRussia & FSU

Injuries after blast in Lugansk – acting governor

Media have claimed an explosion hit a barber shop
Injuries after blast in Lugansk – acting governor
©  \Sputnik

An explosion has rocked the central part of the Russian city of Lugansk, acting regional head Leonid Pasechnik reported on Monday. The official said several people were injured in the blast, which appeared to be the result of a deliberate detonation.

Unconfirmed media reports said the explosion injured as many as four people, some of them seriously. The incident reportedly took place inside a barber shop. Some witnesses claimed a hand grenade went off.

A source in local law enforcement cited by RIA Novosti claimed that one of the victims of the explosion was the acting interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Igor Kornet.

Footage from inside the establishment published by Russian news agency showed rooms littered with debris and what appeared to be blood on the floor.

Some media outlets noted that the barber shop is located not far from a regional television station, although whether there was any connection has yet to be determined.

Lugansk is the capital of the Lugansk People’s Republic, one of several former Ukrainian regions which voted to join Russia last year.

The city was targeted last week with several missile strikes launched by Ukrainian forces. Kiev deployed long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles which had been provided by the UK.

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
World War 3: Cold War 2 tensions now worse than first Cold War amid Russia-Ukraine proxy war
0:00
28:18
Global addiction
0:00
26:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies