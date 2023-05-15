Injuries after blast in Lugansk – acting governor

Media have claimed an explosion hit a barber shop

An explosion has rocked the central part of the Russian city of Lugansk, acting regional head Leonid Pasechnik reported on Monday. The official said several people were injured in the blast, which appeared to be the result of a deliberate detonation.

Unconfirmed media reports said the explosion injured as many as four people, some of them seriously. The incident reportedly took place inside a barber shop. Some witnesses claimed a hand grenade went off.

A source in local law enforcement cited by RIA Novosti claimed that one of the victims of the explosion was the acting interior minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Igor Kornet.

Footage from inside the establishment published by Russian news agency showed rooms littered with debris and what appeared to be blood on the floor.

Some media outlets noted that the barber shop is located not far from a regional television station, although whether there was any connection has yet to be determined.

Lugansk is the capital of the Lugansk People’s Republic, one of several former Ukrainian regions which voted to join Russia last year.

The city was targeted last week with several missile strikes launched by Ukrainian forces. Kiev deployed long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles which had been provided by the UK.