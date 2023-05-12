icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 May, 2023 14:42
Russian military helicopter crashes in Crimea – Moscow

The two pilots of a Mi-28 attack helicopter died in the incident, the Defense Ministry has reported
Russian military helicopter Mi-28. ©  Sputnik/Sergey Pivovarov

A Russian two-seat Mi-28 attack helicopter has crashed in northern Crimea, the country’s Defense Ministry stated on Friday. Both pilots died in the incident, it added.

The aircraft came down during a planned training flight and had no ammunition onboard, the ministry said. There were no other casualties or property damage on the ground, the statement added.

The ministry cited a technical malfunction as the likely cause of the crash.

The helicopter fell near the village of Svetloe, some 20km southeast of the major regional city of Dzhankoy, several Russian media outlets reported.

The attack aircraft is normally armed with a 30-mm automatic cannon and can carry up to 16 guided and unguided anti-armor missiles. 

The incident took place weeks after a MiG-31 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in northern Russia in late April. That crash resulted in no casualties as both pilots ejected to safety and the jet fell in a deserted area.

