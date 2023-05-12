icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 May, 2023 12:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow doesn’t rule out ‘asymmetric’ response to Poland

Russia’s Foreign Ministry is considering options other than tit-for-tat measures after Polish prosecutors took over frozen funds
Moscow doesn’t rule out ‘asymmetric’ response to Poland
FILE PHOTO: The Russian Embassy in Warsaw. ©  JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP

The Russian Foreign Ministry doesn’t rule out “asymmetric measures” in response to the forced removal of the funds belonging to its Warsaw embassy, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday. The row over the money started last year, with Moscow having reacted to the Polish move in tit-for-tat fashion.

In a comment posted on the ministry’s website, the Russian diplomat addressed recent reports in the media about the removal of funds from the bank accounts of the Russian embassy and trade mission by the Polish authorities.

Zakharova confirmed that in early March a Polish regional prosecutor’s office had the assets transferred to its own accounts, describing the move as seizure of evidence. She pointed out, though, that it was “premature” to call it a “confiscation” and added that in practical terms nothing had changed.

“The Polish embassy in Moscow does not have access to its money in Russian banks either,” she explained in the statement. Nevertheless, “we allow for the possibility of using asymmetric measures in response.”

The situation with the Russian funds was highlighted this week by the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Poland ‘had no right’ to seize Russian school – ambassador to RT 
Read more
Poland ‘had no right’ to seize Russian school – ambassador to RT 

The Russian money was initially frozen in February 2022 in what the Polish government claimed to be a probe into allegations of the use of funds “to finance terrorism,” Zakharova said, describing the “excuse” for the move as “absurd.” Russia’s assessment was that Poland had breached the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“Multiple attempts to remind the Poles about international law and calls not to showcase their legal nihilism in such a blatant way were fruitless,” the ministry’s spokeswoman remarked, explaining why in March 2022 Moscow imposed similar restrictions on the Polish funds in Russia.

The stand-off escalated last month when Warsaw seized a school run by the Russian embassy, allegedly to prevent illegal removal of property from the premises. Ambassador Sergey Andreyev called the move a “break-in” and rejected Polish claims that the facility was not covered by diplomatic protection.

The embassy has been operating the school since the mid-1950s, but the current government in Warsaw declared that it has to be vacated by Russia and requested that a court annul its lease.

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fleeing the schools: The move to homeschooling
0:00
27:17
CrossTalk: What counteroffensive?
0:00
24:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies