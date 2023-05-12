Kiev claims progress in key Donbass city

Ukrainian troops have gained ground in Artyomovsk this week, the deputy defense minister has said

Ukrainian forces have advanced 2km in the contested Donbass city of Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, a senior official in Kiev has claimed. The Russian military previously described the frontline situation as stable, denying reports of Ukrainian progress.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar stated on Friday that Kiev’s forces had not ceded any territory in Artyomovsk this week, and had actually pushed forward. She further claimed that Russian troops had sustained significant casualties.

“The enemy also pushes disinformation about a lack of weapons, which is probably meant to give excuses for the real situation,” Malyar said.

The official appeared to be referring to conflicting statements made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian private military company Wagner Group. He complained about a shortage of munitions last week, but later said he was promised fresh supplies by the Russian military. Kiev has accused Prigozhin of attempting to deceive it regarding Wagner’s capabilities.

Prigozhin, whose troops have maintained a heavy presence at the Artyomovsk front line, also accused some Russian military units of retreating from their positions and exposing Wagner forces.

Media reports earlier claimed that Kiev had launched its long-expected counteroffensive and had achieved some progress, including in Artyomovsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied those claims in its latest update, reporting that the front line remained stable. It said that assault units were continuing the “liberation of the Western part of Artyomovsk with support of air forces and artillery.”

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told Western journalists this week that his military still needed more time to prepare for the push against Russia.