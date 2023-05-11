Ukraine begins counteroffensive – Russian war reporter

Ukrainian troops have struck Russian positions north-west of the city of Artyomovsk in the Donbass, a Russian war correspondent has said

Ukrainian forces have reportedly breached Russian defenses north-west of the city of Artyomovsk in the Donbass, Russian war correspondent, Evgeny Poddubny said on Thursday, citing his sources and calling it the start of Kiev's much-touted spring offensive.

Kiev’s forces appear to have launched a series of simultaneous strikes north and south of Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut in Ukraine, several Russian war correspondents said. The city has been at the center of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops for months.

Ukraine's forces reportedly used tanks to strike the city of Soledar. Located northeast of Artyomovosk, it was captured by Russian troops after heavy fighting in January.

