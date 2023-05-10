icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 May, 2023 10:56
HomeRussia & FSU

Update issued on Urals forest fires

Blazes have been extinguished after threatening over 20,000 residential buildings, the Emergencies Ministry has reported
Update issued on Urals forest fires
Emergency services put out fires near the village of Bely Yar in the Kurgan region ©  Press Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation;  RIA Novosti

Forest fires threatening residential areas in Russia’s Kurgan Region have been put out thanks to the efforts of over 1,200 firefighters, the Emergencies Ministry reported on Wednesday. 

“As of May 10, 2023, all wildfires that previously threatened the settlements of the region have been extinguished,” the ministry’s press service said. 

Firefighters are still putting out flames in several villages in the suburbs of Kurgan and are working to fully quell several other forest fires in the area, the statement added. The ministry reported that over 20,000 residential buildings as well as 214 critical infrastructure facilities have been spared any damage. 

Several districts in Kurgan Region, located along Russia’s border with Kazakhstan in the Urals, have declared a state of emergency since late April due to an outbreak of large-scale wildfires. On Sunday, the state of emergency was extended to the entire region. 

READ MORE: Six killed by wildfires in Russia's Urals – TASS

The fires are believed to have destroyed over 500 residential buildings and more than 4,700 structures, including private country homes, according to sources in the emergency services cited by TASS. It is also estimated that 21 people have been killed in the fires, while another 13 have been injured. The source shared concerns that the death toll could still rise. 

Emergencies Ministry head Aleksandr Kurenkov has personally traveled to the region to oversee firefighting efforts, and has reported on progress directly to President Vladimir Putin. According to Kurenkov, the Russian leader has promised that the government will provide support to any victims of the disaster.

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Manipulating Google’s algorithms
0:00
26:55
CrossTalk: Importance of Victory Day
0:00
25:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies