icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 May, 2023 09:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Angry mob surrounds Russian ambassador in Warsaw (VIDEO)

The crowd demanded that the diplomat remove the Saint George’s ribbon from his jacket
Angry mob surrounds Russian ambassador in Warsaw (VIDEO)
Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, attends a military cemetery in Poland’s capital Warsaw. ©  RIA-Novosti

An angry crowd has prevented the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, from laying a wreath at a military cemetery in Warsaw on Victory Day.

The mob surrounded the Russian delegation as it arrived at the site on Tuesday.

They demanded that Andreev and others remove their Saint George’s ribbons, which are a symbol of World War II victory celebrations in Russia.

The ambassador refused to take off the ribbon, and had to leave the cemetery without laying a wreath.

A video published by Russia’s RIA-Novosti news agency captured the moment the ambassador was surrounded by protesters, who chanted anti-Russian slogans. There was a large media presence at the cemetery, with local journalists apparently anticipating disruptions. 

Andreev told Tass news agency that the Russian embassy contacted the police over the incident, and officers replied that the protesters had not broken any laws.

Wreath-laying is a traditional ceremony on May 9, the day when Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

READ MORE: Russian ambassador attacked in Warsaw

Last year, Andreev was doused with red paint as he attempted to pay respects to Soviet soldiers who lost lives liberating Poland. This time, the diplomat escaped unharmed.

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who is ready for war? The new allied and axis powers
0:00
26:32
Victory Day: Africa remembers
0:00
23:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies