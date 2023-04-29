icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Apr, 2023
Polish police raid Russian embassy-run school – RIA

The authorities have reportedly given staffers until 6pm local time to leave the premises
FILE PHOTO: School run by the Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland, 2016. ©  Alexey Vitvitsky / Sputnik

Police and city officials have forcibly entered a school run by the Russian embassy in Warsaw on Saturday, RIA Novosti has reported. The news agency said Russian officials were ordered to open the door, but refused to comply.

Videos from the scene show a man in plain clothes opening the front gate with a crowbar, allowing uniformed officers to enter the school premises.

According to RIA, Polish officials then locked the gate in order to “prevent the removal of property” from the building.

READ MORE: Poland used bogus charges to seize Russian funds – ambassador

The authorities told school staff to vacate the building by 6pm local time, RIA Novosti said.

Last year, Poland froze the accounts of the Russian embassy in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. Ambassador Sergey Andreyev said on Wednesday that prosecutors seized the bank accounts of the embassy and Russia’s trade mission. He blasted the move as “a flagrant violation” of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

