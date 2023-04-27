icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Apr, 2023 21:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Poland used bogus charges to seize Russian funds – ambassador

Authorities never actually bothered to investigate their claims, Sergey Andreyev told RT
Poland used bogus charges to seize Russian funds – ambassador
FILE PHOTO: The Russian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland. ©  Janek Skarzynski / AFP

Polish prosecutors have confiscated the Russian embassy’s bank account, supposedly as part of a money laundering and terrorism investigation, but never presented any actual charges or spoke to any diplomats about the matter, Ambassador Sergey Andreyev has said.

“We were asked no questions,” Andreyev told RT on Thursday. 

He explained that Warsaw froze the embassy’s account at the Santander Bank in February 2022, when the Ukraine conflict escalated. When the freeze order expired on March 2 this year, “immediately all the money was transferred to the prosecutor’s office [account] in another bank – of course, without consent – on suspicion that it was used for money-laundering and funding terrorism,” the diplomat added.

The Polish authorities never presented the embassy with any actual charges, or showed that any investigative steps had actually been taken, simply seizing the funds from both the embassy and the trade representative’s office. Santander then closed both accounts and said it had “ceased cooperation” with the Russian diplomats.

Poland looking for conflict 'with all its neighbors' – Russia's top spy
Read more
Poland looking for conflict 'with all its neighbors' – Russia's top spy

Revealing the seizure on Wednesday, Andreyev called it “a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.” He added that the seized accounts contained “significant amounts” of both US dollars and Polish zlotys.

When the embassy complained to the Polish Foreign Ministry, they said it was a law enforcement matter, to be discussed with prosecutors and courts. Andreyev told RT this was “probably the first time” a Foreign Ministry has declared that complying with international law was not its job.

Poland has used the fact that the embassy was blocked from paying its bills to seize a recreational facility near Warsaw, and has moved to confiscate two more properties. The mayor of Warsaw has said he wanted one of them turned over to refugees from Ukraine. 

The ambassador noted that Russia has responded by freezing the bank account of the Polish embassy in Moscow. 

“The principle of reciprocity operates in international relations,” Andreyev said. “In fact, it is probably the only thing in current circumstances that is holding back the irrepressible creativity of our Polish non-partners,” who keep inventing new ways to be hostile to Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How dairy is hitting your pockets!
0:00
26:14
Global idols
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies