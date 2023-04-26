icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Apr, 2023 17:45
HomeWorld News

Top Russian spy raises ‘hyena’ alarm

Poland is practicing fighting against NATO ally Germany, the Russian intelligence head has said
Top Russian spy raises ‘hyena’ alarm
File photo: Polish schoolchildren hold banners and flags during a rally for Ukraine on March 01, 2022 in Przemysl. ©  Omar Marques / Getty Images

Warsaw is not just looking at taking a bite out of Ukraine, but preparing for a hypothetical conflict with fellow NATO member Germany, according to the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin.

Naryshkin pointed to a military exercise conducted at the end of March near the city of Szczecin, on the German-Polish border. The drills, code-named ‘Daglezja’ (Douglas fir), involved three Polish brigades dealing with “military aggression” from an unnamed neighbor to the west, who was using the “national diaspora living in the West Pomeranian voivodeship.”

Polish troops practiced destroying bridges, erecting barricades and mining the roads between the towns of Tanowo and Pargowo, along the border with Germany, the SVR said. 

This kind of military planning reflects Warsaw’s growing “anti-German sentiments and fears about possible revanchist claims of Berlin,” according to the Russian intelligence head. The “suspicion” towards the NATO ally to the west is parallel to Poland’s ongoing territorial aspirations towards its former “eastern borderlands,” now part of Ukraine.

Top Russian spy warns of Polish land grab 
Read more
Top Russian spy warns of Polish land grab 

“Today’s Poland is turning into what it was in the times of Jozef Pilsudski, when Warsaw was in conflict with all its neighbors and longed for territorial expansion,” Naryshkin said in a statement. “Such was the Poland that [British PM] Winston Churchill aptly called ‘the hyena of Europe’ on the eve of the Second World War.”

Naryshkin has previously suggested that Warsaw harbored designs on Ukrainian territory, but Poland has denied such allegations and accused the Russian official of waging information warfare.

After the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany, Poland ended up shifting to the west – losing territories in the east to present-day Lithuania, Belarus and Ukraine, while gaining previously historical German lands up to the Oder-Neisse line. 

Although both countries are members of the US-led NATO, last October Warsaw demanded more than €1.3 trillion in WWII reparations from Berlin, and appealed to the UN for help in January, after Germany refused. 

Visiting the US earlier this month, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki declared that Warsaw wanted to build “the strongest army in Europe” and offered to serve as a hub for the expanded US military presence on the continent.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Swiss currency scandal
0:00
27:28
CrossTalk: NATO goes all in
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies